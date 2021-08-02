Police responded Friday to the beach area of 130 Kai Malina Parkway in Kāʻanapali regarding an unresponsive male snorkeler found in the water at around 11:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by bystanders until fire and medic personnel took over; however, those measures proved futile, according to a Maui Police Department spokesperson.

The victim has since been identified as Howard Hoo, 57, of Mountain View, California.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.