Police ID Snorkeler who was Pulled Unresponsive from West Maui Waters
Police responded Friday to the beach area of 130 Kai Malina Parkway in Kāʻanapali regarding an unresponsive male snorkeler found in the water at around 11:10 a.m.
Upon arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by bystanders until fire and medic personnel took over; however, those measures proved futile, according to a Maui Police Department spokesperson.
The victim has since been identified as Howard Hoo, 57, of Mountain View, California.
An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
