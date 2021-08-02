Maui News

Schatz Celebrates Hawai‘i Surfer Carissa Moore’s Olympic Gold Medal Win On Senate Floor

August 2, 2021, 12:01 PM HST
US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) spoke on the Senate floor today to celebrate Carissa Moore’s Olympic Gold Medal win in surfing.  The senator also paid tribute to Duke Kahanamoku and his work to bring the sport of surfing to the Olympic Games, which made its debut as an official Olympic sport this year.

“There’s a saying that the best surfer is the person having the most fun, and that’s unquestionably the case with Carissa. She has an incredible combination of speed and power in the water, and a remarkable humility she carries herself with everywhere she goes. She’s an intense competitor who wants to win every event she enters, but also one who wants to see her opponents – and more importantly the sport of surfing itself – succeed,” Senator Schatz said on the Senate floor. 

“Today, we honor Duke and the incredible legacy he left. We honor Carissa Moore, for her athleticism and her commitment to inspire the next generation of surfers, especially young girls. And we celebrate the sport of surfing finally getting the recognition that it deserves,” he said.

