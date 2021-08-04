Charter County of Maui. Photo Credit: Maui County Council

The Maui Charter Commission invites the community to join its next meeting this Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 9 a.m.

This is the latest in a series of meetings scheduled over the next several months by the Commission to obtain input and insights from the community related to proposed Charter amendments that will be considered for placement on the ballot in November 2022.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the meeting will be held online via BlueJeans.

The Commission will receive testimony on proposals related to the offices of the County Clerk and County Auditor, and the Cost of County Government (Theme C). The second topic will be Budget and Finance (Theme D), followed by administrative matters related to community outreach, the Commission website, etc.

The public is encouraged to join the online meeting which can be accessed via the link on the Charter Commission website http://www.mauicounty.gov/CharterCommission. Written testimony can also be provided via email from the website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the important work of the Charter Commission and proposed Charter amendments visit http://www.mauicounty.gov/CharterCommission.