

HPM Building Supply began in 1921 as Hawaiʻi Planing Mill, Ltd., which was founded by local contractors Kametaro Fujimoto and Sanzo Kawasaki as a lumber milling operation. Photo courtesy: HPM Building Supply

To celebrate its 100th birthday, HPM Building Supply is giving away a $20,000 “Live Better” store credit to help a Hawaiʻi resident with home improvement.

The giveaway is open to all legal residents ages 18 and older who are located in the State of Hawaiʻi. Residents can enter for a chance to win online or in stores at HPM or Miyake – HPM Building Supply retail locations. HPM Building Supply has 14 locations across Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

To enter online, residents must fill out an online entry form that is accessible at hpmhawaii.com/20Kgiveaway. Entries must be received by Aug. 31 at 11:59 pm.

“HPM is grateful for the support of generations of customers who have chosen HPM as their main source for building supply materials over the last century,” said Jason Fujimoto, President & CEO of HPM Building Supply, which is a fifth-generation, family-run business. “The community has always been a part of our family and we hope this $20,000 store credit giveaway will make life a little better for the person who wins it. We encourage all Hawaiʻi residents to enter.”

Entrants can earn additional giveaway entries by engagement on social media or subscribing to the HPM e-newsletter. The $20K ‘Live Better’ Giveaway entry details, giveaway rules and eligibility requirements are available at hpmhawaii.com/20Kgiveaway.

One winner will be selected from combined in-store and online entries on Sept. 22.

Learn more about HPM Building Supply’s 100 year history of helping Hawaii build and live better at hpmhawaii.com/hpm100.