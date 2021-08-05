Maui News

Hawai'i House of Representatives Imposes Vaccination Requirement for Members, Staff

By Wendy Osher
 August 5, 2021, 11:00 AM HST
Updated August 5, 11:46 AM
State Capitol. PC: Hawai’i Senate Majority.

The House of Representatives in Hawaiʻi will adopt a vaccination requirement for all House members and staff, amid rising COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi.

Beginning Sept. 30, 2021, House members and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated with any vaccine that is authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration. Individuals who choose not to be vaccinated must undergo a weekly COVID-19 test.

         “The House of Representatives’ top priority is the health and safety of Hawaiʻi residents. The most effective way to make this clear is to impose a vaccination requirement upon ourselves. State government must take the lead to protect Hawaiʻi residents.”

Speaker Scott Saiki

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced today’s COVID-19 case counts, ahead of the daily noon announcement traditionally issued by the state Department of Health, saying 655 new cases were recorded in Hawaiʻi today.

According to the policy, House leaders say it was created “to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for the members, employees, and volunteers of the House of Representatives, both on Capitol premises and wherever personal interaction may occur during the course of business. It is intended to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus amongst all individuals, including members of the public such as visitors, testifiers, vendors, and constituents.”

The policy further states that proof of vaccination must be provided to the Chief Clerk. An individual who does not present proof of vaccination must provide weekly COVID-19 testing results to the Chief Clerk, who is responsible for administering the policy.

