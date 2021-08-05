Maui Business

Kaena Doolin Named MEO Branch Manager for Lānai

August 5, 2021, 1:13 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kaena Doolin was named Maui Economic Opportunityʻs branch manager for Lānaʻi. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Cheyenne Kaena Doolin will direct Maui Economic Opportunity’s operations on Lānaʻi as branch manager, the nonprofit organization announced.

Doolin started in her new post Aug. 2. MEO operations on Lānaʻi include providing rental and utility assistance and surplus food and Sansei Farms produce distribution. MEO also supports the Lānaʻi kupuna Planning and Coordinating Council members.

The agency also operates the Maui County-supported Human Services bus transportation system on Lānaʻi, transporting youths, seniors and persons with disabilities to shopping, dialysis and senior meal site, sports and other activities. The Lānaʻi shopping shuttle includes a once-a-week subsidized trip to Lahaina to pick up groceries and supplies.

The director acts as a liaison between the Lānaʻi community and MEO, informing the community about MEO programs and helping identify and assess needs.

Prior to joining MEO, Doolin was patient service representative for Hawaiʻi Pacific Health – Lāna‘i/Kahului/Kona Clinic from March 2007. She developed and implemented COVID-19 screening checklist and operating processes for the Lānaʻi branch and coordinated field operations for the county virus testing and immunization drives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She served in the US Army as unit supply specialist for eight years and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Doolin, who grew up in Kona, earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration with a minor in Information Systems Processing and Technology. Her work in the community includes being a Lānaʻi Federal Credit Union board member.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Keawakapu Home Listed at $38M as Neighboring Property Sells for $45M, Highest on Record 2BREAKING: New Vaccination Requirements for Hawai‘i DOE Athletics 3Aug. 4, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 346 Cases 4Maui Rally Seeks Medical Freedom for Keiki Athletes Amid New Vaccine Requirement 5Lt. Gov.: 655 Cases, 6.86% Positivity Rate, 166 Hospitalized in Hawaiʻi on Aug. 5 6Aug. 3, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 389 Cases, 1 Death on Maui