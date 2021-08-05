Kaena Doolin was named Maui Economic Opportunityʻs branch manager for Lānaʻi. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Cheyenne Kaena Doolin will direct Maui Economic Opportunity’s operations on Lānaʻi as branch manager, the nonprofit organization announced.

Doolin started in her new post Aug. 2. MEO operations on Lānaʻi include providing rental and utility assistance and surplus food and Sansei Farms produce distribution. MEO also supports the Lānaʻi kupuna Planning and Coordinating Council members.

The agency also operates the Maui County-supported Human Services bus transportation system on Lānaʻi, transporting youths, seniors and persons with disabilities to shopping, dialysis and senior meal site, sports and other activities. The Lānaʻi shopping shuttle includes a once-a-week subsidized trip to Lahaina to pick up groceries and supplies.

The director acts as a liaison between the Lānaʻi community and MEO, informing the community about MEO programs and helping identify and assess needs.

Prior to joining MEO, Doolin was patient service representative for Hawaiʻi Pacific Health – Lāna‘i/Kahului/Kona Clinic from March 2007. She developed and implemented COVID-19 screening checklist and operating processes for the Lānaʻi branch and coordinated field operations for the county virus testing and immunization drives.

She served in the US Army as unit supply specialist for eight years and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Doolin, who grew up in Kona, earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration with a minor in Information Systems Processing and Technology. Her work in the community includes being a Lānaʻi Federal Credit Union board member.