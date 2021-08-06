Maui Now file photo.

A 51-year-old woman from Nāpili, Maui, is in stable condition, but exhausted after being rescued in waters off of West Maui this morning following an overnight search.

The search for the woman began at 8 p.m. on Thursday night in the Olowalu area, and included land and air searches by the Maui Fire Department, with the assistance of personnel from the US Coast Guard.

The woman was reportedly paddleboarding when she went missing.

At daybreak, Rescue 10 personnel aboard the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter continued searching the probable area. At approximately 7:40 a.m., this morning, USCG assets located the woman approximately 1 mile offshore in the Ukumehame area. The woman was airlifted by Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 to awaiting Medics for evaluation.

Fire officials say the woman was in stable condition, but exhausted. Authorities say ocean and weather conditions yesterday at the time of the report included strong offshore winds in the area.

