The United States’ Xander Schauffele, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, qualified for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions due to a new PGA TOUR eligibility category for the tournament. Photo Courtesy: Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR

Due to a new eligibility category for the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2020 Tokyo gold medalist Xander Schauffele of the United States qualified for the 2022 tournament that returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 5-9.

The PGA TOUR Policy Board recently approved adding the men’s Olympic gold medalist in the year following his win, provided he is a full member of the TOUR at the time of his gold medal performance, to the list of qualifiers for the tournament of champions.

“What a treat,” Schauffele said. “I was so happy when I heard the news since everyone wants to go to the Sentry Tournament of Champions. If you’re a member of the PGA TOUR and you win the Olympics, it’s an extra bonus that you get to dip into. For me personally, it’s been such a good spot to start the year. I really do enjoy that week and I’m really happy that I’ll be able to play in the tournament.”

Schauffele made his Olympic debut last week at Kasumigaseki Country Club, posting 18-under 266 to hold off Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini for a one-shot victory. The 28-year-old’s performance in Tokyo, while not an official PGA TOUR win, marked his first victory since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Schauffele also tied for fifth in 2021, tied for second in 2020 and tied for 22nd in 2018, giving him three top-5 finishes in four appearances at the Tournament of Champions.

In addition to Schauffele, 30 players have currently qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories in the 2021 calendar year, including six who have qualified for the first time. Also qualified are seven of the top 10 in the FedExCup standings: Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Schauffele.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first TOUR event of the 2022 calendar year, is the only winners-only event on the PGA TOUR schedule.