Maui police arrested three men for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, in addition to other charges, following an alleged theft of a trailer and belongings, and a subsequent altercation in East Maui on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

In addition to unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, Terry Akuna, 62, of Hāna was also arrested for first degree terroristic threatening, and was released after posting $2,000 bail. Terrance Akuna, 38, of Hāna, and Troy Kalanikau, 48, of Haʻikū were taken into custody for additional charges that included first degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second degree theft. Both were released after posting $3,000 bail each.

The arrests were made at around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021; and all posted bail and were released from custody at around 10:23 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Police say the victim, a 51 year old Haʻikū man, went fishing on his jest ski in Keʻanae at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Upon returning to his vehicle, the man’s trailer and items from within his vehicle had reportedly been taken without permission. The victim then secured his jet ski to a tree and left.

Police say the victim was told that Terry Akuna allegedly took his items, and that “if he wanted the items back to find Terry.”

At about 11:20 a.m., while driving, the victim reportedly saw Terry Akuna within another vehicle. As they stopped, police say Terry Akuna allegedly yelled at the victim and the two began arguing. “Terrance Akuna drove up in another vehicle, exited, approached the victim’s vehicle” and allegedly “punched the driver’s side window,” according to police.

Police say the window shattered and the victim sustained small lacerations from the broken glass.

All parties then left the area. Police say the three suspects allegedly retrieved the jet ski belonging to the victim and took it to Terry Akuna’s residence, where the victim attempted to retrieve his items at 12:30 p.m.

Police say Terry Akuna allegedly pointed a compound bow and arrow at the victim and threatened him. According to police, Terrance Akuna and Kalanikau exited the residence and allegedly began yelling at the victim. During the confrontation the victim was allegedly punched in head, according to police reports.

The items belonging to the victim were recovered and returned. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not seek medical attention, according to police reports.

The investigation is ongoing.