The REALTORS Association of Maui is hosting a free event for prospective homebuyers on Facebook Live on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 pm.

The livestreamed event is part of an ongoing monthly talk story series designed to inform and inspire prospective homebuyers, particularly first-time buyers, in Maui County. The REALTORS Association of Maui (RAM) launched the educational series in June to commemorate National Homeownership Month 2021.

Hosted by RAM Government Affairs Director Jason Economou, the monthly events feature tips and insights from a licensed real estate professional, a Maui homebuying success story and a question and answer session. Attendees will learn about the homebuying process, the nuts and bolts of financing, resources available to first-time buyers and how to prepare for homeownership.

The featured guest speaker on Aug. 11 is a RAM real estate professional with experience assisting first-time homebuyers. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions throughout the live event.

To attend, visit RAM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RealtorsOfMaui. The livestream event is available to those with or without a Facebook account. To learn more about RAM, visit www.RAMaui.com.