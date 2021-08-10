Maui News
Bicyclist Injured in Miscellaneous Accident on Kekaulike Avenue
Officers from Wailuku Patrol responded to a report of a bicyclist injury on Kekaulike Avenue in Kula at around 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Upon police arrival, the bicyclist, a 75-year-old man was being treated by medic personnel.
A preliminary investigation reveals the man was riding within the bike lane when he struck a bump on the roadway causing him to fall.
The victim was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.
Police have classified the incident as a miscellaneous accident.
