(R to L) Tracy Poouahi, CTE Coordinator, Lahainaluna High School; Debra Arrellano, Junior Class Counselor, Lahainaluna High School; Ilima Greg-Hong, Vice Principal, Lahainaluna High School; Gregg Lundberg, General Manager, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa; Jeri Dean, TA Principle, Lahainaluna High School; Lance Morikawa, ALC Teacher, Lahainaluna High School; Denise Lacro, Curriculum Coordinator, Lahainaluna High School; Shanda Sasai, Registrar, Lahainaluna High School. PC: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali.

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali donated $20,000 to Lahainaluna High School on Aug. 9, 2021. Funds for the donation were raised by kamaʻāina bookings and will go to benefit Lahainaluna High School’s Alternative Learning Programs.

“It’s been a challenging time for everyone, especially our students and educators,” said Gregg Lundberg, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. “In partnership with kamaʻāina that stayed with us—we are pleased to support Lahainaluna High School’s Alternative Learning Programs aimed at supporting students to overcome challenges, rise above adversity and succeed in our community.”

The Alternative Learning Programs provides support to Lahainaluna High School for the development, maintenance and enhancement of Alternative Learning Programs, Services and Supports for at-promise students. ALPSS assists students by improving their academic competencies and enabling them to meet Hawaii’s Department of Education adopted state standards and graduation requirements.

“The Westin Maui has been a tremendous supporter of our school for many years and we are incredibly grateful for this partnership we’ve established,” said Jeri Dean, principal of Lahainaluna High School. “This year was very challenging for our students and faculty and support of our alternative programming department will help students re-engage with learning and apply appropriate strategies they need in order to graduate and prepare them to be successful after high school.”