Maui News

Roundtable about Federal Eviction Moratorium Aug. 13 on AKAKU Channel 53

August 12, 2021, 11:00 AM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

What help can Maui renters and landlords receive during the new federal eviction moratorium? A roundtable on Aug. 13 on AKAKU Channel 53 will provide answers.

What help can Maui renters and landlords receive during the new federal eviction moratorium? A roundtable on Aug. 13 on AKAKU Channel 53 will provide answers.

It is a follow up to the July 22 panel discussion regarding landlord and tenant assistance that would be available when Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige’s state eviction moratorium expired Aug. 6, 2021.    

This roundtable aims to clarify the complicated federal eviction moratorium and share what aid is available for Maui County residents, said Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, who will help facilitate the roundtable. 

Joining Councilmember Sugimura will be landlord and tenant attorneys, mediation administrators, and rent and utility assistance administrators. They include:

  • Judge Joseph E. Cardoza (Ret.), ​​Chair of the Hawaiʻi Access to Justice Commission.
  • District Court Judge Kirstin Hamman
  • Rep. Troy Hashimoto, State of Hawaiʻi
  • David W. H. Chee – Attorney at Law, Landlord attorney
  • David O’Meara – Managing Attorney Housing and Consumer Unit, Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi 
  • Bevanne Bowers – Executive Director, The Maui Mediation Services
  • Thelma Kealoha – Maui Community Director, Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi 
  • Lori Ann Tsuhako –  Director, Department of Housing and Human Concerns, County of Maui
  • Mahina Martin – Director of Government & Community Affairs, Hawaiian Electric 
  • Debbie Cabebe – CEO, Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

Retired Judge Joseph Cardoza, Chair of the Hawaiʻi Access to Justice Commission, put together the panelists.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Councilmember Sugimura by calling 808-870-8047 (cell) or 808-270-7939 (office); or by emailing [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Ige Executive Order Once Again Reduces Gatherings and Sets Capacity Limits 2Exclusive Interview: Maui Mayor Victorino Discusses Critical Issues Facing Maui County Today 3UPDATE/VIDEO: HI-Tech Kīhei Store in Shambles After Vehicle Drives In and Out of Structure 4Texas Man Dies, Pulled Unresponsive from West Maui Waters 5Aug. 11, 2021 COVID-19 Update: Delay in Lab Reporting Results in Partial Count of 472 Cases in Hawai‘i, 2 Deaths 6Maui Man Dies After Found Unresponsive at ʻĪao Valley State Park