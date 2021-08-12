What help can Maui renters and landlords receive during the new federal eviction moratorium? A roundtable on Aug. 13 on AKAKU Channel 53 will provide answers.

It is a follow up to the July 22 panel discussion regarding landlord and tenant assistance that would be available when Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige’s state eviction moratorium expired Aug. 6, 2021.

This roundtable aims to clarify the complicated federal eviction moratorium and share what aid is available for Maui County residents, said Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, who will help facilitate the roundtable.

Joining Councilmember Sugimura will be landlord and tenant attorneys, mediation administrators, and rent and utility assistance administrators. They include:

Judge Joseph E. Cardoza (Ret.), ​​Chair of the Hawaiʻi Access to Justice Commission.

District Court Judge Kirstin Hamman

Rep. Troy Hashimoto, State of Hawaiʻi

David W. H. Chee – Attorney at Law, Landlord attorney

David O’Meara – Managing Attorney Housing and Consumer Unit, Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi

Bevanne Bowers – Executive Director, The Maui Mediation Services

Thelma Kealoha – Maui Community Director, Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi

Lori Ann Tsuhako – Director, Department of Housing and Human Concerns, County of Maui

Mahina Martin – Director of Government & Community Affairs, Hawaiian Electric

Debbie Cabebe – CEO, Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

Retired Judge Joseph Cardoza, Chair of the Hawaiʻi Access to Justice Commission, put together the panelists.

For more information, contact Councilmember Sugimura by calling 808-870-8047 (cell) or 808-270-7939 (office); or by emailing [email protected]