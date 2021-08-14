Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, Aug. 20, in observance of Hawaiʻi Statehood Day, unless permitted.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 6.9, Kūihelani Highway and Maalaea Bay Place, on Monday evening, Aug. 16 through Friday morning, Aug. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for installation of pavement markings and rumble strip.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Lahaina: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 21 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to11:30 a.m., for tree trimming work.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the northbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 19, 24-hours a day, for work related to the elimination of an existing merge lane and the installation of a left turn lane.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, Waiʻale Road and Hāna Highway, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.1 and 0.3, Church Street and Market Street, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line installation and concrete work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —