Maui News
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 14-20
A
A
A
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.
There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, Aug. 20, in observance of Hawaiʻi Statehood Day, unless permitted.
Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:
— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —
- Māʻalaea (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 6.9, Kūihelani Highway and Maalaea Bay Place, on Monday evening, Aug. 16 through Friday morning, Aug. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for installation of pavement markings and rumble strip.
- Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.
- Lahaina: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 21 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to11:30 a.m., for tree trimming work.
— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —
- Kīhei (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the northbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 19, 24-hours a day, for work related to the elimination of an existing merge lane and the installation of a left turn lane.
— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —
- Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, Waiʻale Road and Hāna Highway, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.
— Main Street (Route 32) —
- Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.1 and 0.3, Church Street and Market Street, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line installation and concrete work.
— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —
- Kahului: Right side two-lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.4, Hocokele Street and Hansen Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for traffic counter installation.
- Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.
- Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hāna Beach Park, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.
- Haʻikū (24-hour work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipiʻo Road, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvement work.
- Haʻikū (24-hour work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Surveillance Video: HI-Tech Kīhei in Shambles After Vehicle Drives “In and Out” of Store 2DOH Asks Hawai‘i Public to “Prepare like you would for a hurricane or natural disaster” 3Aug. 13, 2021 COVID-19 Update: *1,167 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 1 Death (729 Average Over 3 Days) 4Health Dept. Allows Maui Restaurant to Reopen After Corrective Actions 5Maui Demonstration Seeking Medical Freedom Attracts Hundreds for 2nd Time This Week 6Hawaii Public Schools Report 325 Confirmed Cases in First Full Week, 39 in Maui County