Maui Surf Forecast for August 14, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-lived, long-period WNW swell will have several pulses that arrive through early next week. A relatively small S swell will persist through the weekend. A large, long-lived, long period S swell will have several pulses that arrive from Monday through Wednesday, with peak surf heights along S facing shores likely reaching our new advisory threshold of 10 feet (faces). Surf along E facing shores will remain small for the next several days, while a long-period E swell from distant Hurricane Linda may arrive by the middle of the upcoming week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com