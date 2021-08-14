Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 14, 2021

August 14, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:20 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 12:20 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:13 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 09:29 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 02:59 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-lived, long-period WNW swell will have several pulses that arrive through early next week. A relatively small S swell will persist through the weekend. A large, long-lived, long period S swell will have several pulses that arrive from Monday through Wednesday, with peak surf heights along S facing shores likely reaching our new advisory threshold of 10 feet (faces). Surf along E facing shores will remain small for the next several days, while a long-period E swell from distant Hurricane Linda may arrive by the middle of the upcoming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




