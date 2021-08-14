Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:20 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 12:20 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:13 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 09:29 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 02:59 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-lived, long-period WNW swell will have several pulses that arrive through early next week. A relatively small S swell will persist through the weekend. A large, long-lived, long period S swell will have several pulses that arrive from Monday through Wednesday, with peak surf heights along S facing shores likely reaching our new advisory threshold of 10 feet (faces). Surf along E facing shores will remain small for the next several days, while a long-period E swell from distant Hurricane Linda may arrive by the middle of the upcoming week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.