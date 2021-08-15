Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 15, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Paula T. Sumabat

Feb. 11, 1930 – July 25, 2021

Predeceased by Husband: Emilio Sumabat

Predeceased by Sisters: Sipriana Umnas, Nicolasa Ujano, Magdalena Tabuyo

Predeceased by Brothers: Raymundo Tabuyo, Marcos Tabuyo

Survived by Sister: Florentina Acpal

Survived by Children: Amy (Bernard) Riglos, Ernesto (Gina) Sumabat, Manolito (Tina) Sumabat, Michael (Jocelyn) Sumabat

Survived by Grandchildren: Elvis (Chiara) Riglos, Jim (Stephanie) Riglos, Mindy (Nolan) Etrata, Carlo Sumabat, Cherry Mae (Aaron) Asuncion, Ernest Sumabat, Paul (Aggie) Sumabat, Trinalee Sumabat, Manolette Sumabat, Braden Sumabat, Michayla Sumabat

Survived by Great Grandchildren: Yasmine Etrata, Brenden Etrata, Caleigh Riglos, Kairi Riglos, Liam Asuncion, Aria Asuncion, Elijah Sumabat, Ezra Sumabat, Rohan Sumabat

Pallbearers: Elvis Riglos, Jim Riglos, Paul Sumabat, Manolette Sumabat, Ernest Sumabat, Braden Sumabat

Aug. 18, 2021:

8 a.m., Family Viewing

9 a.m., Public Viewing

11 a.m., Service

Private Burial to follow.

Thank you.

Jan. 13, 1927 – Aug. 7, 2021

Lorraine T. Lindsey (Ichiyama)

Sept. 5, 1940 – Aug. 10, 2021

Lorraine Tomiko Lindsey, 80, of Kamuela, has been reunited with her late husband Calvin “Pika” Lindsey and son Lahikiola “Sam” Lindsey on Aug. 10, 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Wahiawa, Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lorraine was a retired office worker from Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy.

She is survived by her son, Troy Lindsey; daughters, Tina (Jon) Mossman and Tracie Lindsey; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private services will be held.

Simplicio Carpio Sr.

Nov. 20, 1941 – Aug. 3, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Simplicio Carpio, Sr., 79, of Kamuela, Hawai’i died on Aug. 3, 2021, in Honolulu. He was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Sanchez Mira Cagayan, Philippines.

Simplicio was a devoted family man and worked as a baker at the Mauna Kea Beach Resort.

He is survived by sons, Simplicio (Virginia Rapoza) Carpio Jr. of Pa’auilo, Hawai’i, Vernal (Suzanna Lopez) Carpio of Ainaloa, Hawai’i, Stuart Carpio of Clackamas, Oregon; daughters, Lisa (Dennis) Peters of Honoka’a, Hawaiʻi, Lori (Carl) Crossley of Henderson, Nevada; brothers, Saturnino Carpio of Kohala, Arsenio Carpio of Opihikao, Hawaiʻi; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta Virginia Agustin Carpio. Limited services will be held at Ballard Hilo for both Loretta and Simplicio. Burial will be at Hawi County Cemetery.

Gilbert Loando



Nov. 10, 1933 – Aug. 7, 2021

Gilbert Loando, 87, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi passed away Aug. 7, 2021 in Kailua Kona. He was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Honomalino, Hawaiʻi.

Gilbert was a retired Ranch Hand for Hualalai Ranch.

He is survived by sons Gilbert K. Loando Sr. of Honaunau, Hawaiʻi; Darin (Phoebe) Loando of Waianae, Hawaiʻi; Blaise Loando of Kailua Kona: six grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.

Diego Carino Bagusto

July 4, 1964 – Aug. 6, 2021

Diego Carino Bagusto, 57, of Lahaina, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1964 in the Philippines.

Diego enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing and diving and having a good time.

Visitation 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service 10 a.m., and burial at noon at Valley Isle Memorial Park.

Diego worked as a cook at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.

He is survived by his wife, Erlinda Bagusto; son, Dierl (Joice) Bagusto; daughter, Darlene (Jayson) Duque; grandchildren, Tischa Joy Bagusto, Deejay Darson Duque, Dayson Daryl Duque, Darin Jay Bagusto and Daydree Duque.

Cammy Cambra

Sept. 5, 1938 – Aug. 8, 2021

Edna Read

Feb. 20, 1966 – July 29, 2021

Carolina Tacluban Romero

Nov. 16, 1943 – Aug. 1, 2021

Carolina Romero is survived by

Husband: Herman T. Romero

Four Children: Edward J. Romero (Donna), Edwin G. Romero (Betty Jean), Tammy A. R. Sylva (Anson) and Michael H. Romero (Terry)

12 Grandchildren: Titus (Lyann), Edward Jr., Titan (Percilla ), Tyson (Jennifer ), Shanelle (Jeff), Angela, Tiara, Anthony (Seiona), Jordan (Zeida ), Michelle (Preston) Joshua and Sophia

13 Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Kaja, Kaleb, Leila-Rose, Tireen, Kaeland, Chansyn, Maya, Ty, Carter, Carleigha, Ikaya and Navaeh’Lyn

Parents: Siblings:

Arsenio T. Tacluban – Deceased Fleurdeliz Tacluban – Deceased

Emiliana B. Tacluban – Deceased Constance M. Sagayaga – Deceased

Evelyn Welbaum

Norma Widmann

Kathleen T. Mills

Ruben S. Tacluban

Many nieces, nephews and cousins

We would like to thank our friends and family for the continued love and support over the years. To my mom’s loving sisters and brother for their weekly meals, Sunday lunch dates and text/phone calls. Although her illness seems so long, her passing was sudden. Fortunately, we were able to come together quickly and were surrounded by family as she went in peace. Mom has always asked about and spoke of her family. She cared deeply for us all and was especially compassionate of her husband of 60 years.

We would especially like to thank Jessica (Pasing) for the continued love and care she had provided— their 32 years of friendship will never be forgotten.

Peace be with you!

From the family of Carolina T. Romero