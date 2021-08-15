Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 15, 2021
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 15, 2021. May they rest in peace.
Paula T. Sumabat
Feb. 11, 1930 – July 25, 2021
Predeceased by Husband: Emilio Sumabat
Predeceased by Sisters: Sipriana Umnas, Nicolasa Ujano, Magdalena Tabuyo
Predeceased by Brothers: Raymundo Tabuyo, Marcos Tabuyo
Survived by Sister: Florentina Acpal
Survived by Children: Amy (Bernard) Riglos, Ernesto (Gina) Sumabat, Manolito (Tina) Sumabat, Michael (Jocelyn) Sumabat
Survived by Grandchildren: Elvis (Chiara) Riglos, Jim (Stephanie) Riglos, Mindy (Nolan) Etrata, Carlo Sumabat, Cherry Mae (Aaron) Asuncion, Ernest Sumabat, Paul (Aggie) Sumabat, Trinalee Sumabat, Manolette Sumabat, Braden Sumabat, Michayla Sumabat
Survived by Great Grandchildren: Yasmine Etrata, Brenden Etrata, Caleigh Riglos, Kairi Riglos, Liam Asuncion, Aria Asuncion, Elijah Sumabat, Ezra Sumabat, Rohan Sumabat
Pallbearers: Elvis Riglos, Jim Riglos, Paul Sumabat, Manolette Sumabat, Ernest Sumabat, Braden Sumabat
Aug. 18, 2021:
8 a.m., Family Viewing
9 a.m., Public Viewing
11 a.m., Service
Private Burial to follow.
Thank you.
Louise “Lulu” Martelles
Jan. 13, 1927 – Aug. 7, 2021
Lorraine Lindsey
Sept. 5, 1940 – Aug. 10, 2021
Lorraine Tomiko Lindsey, 80, of Kamuela, has been reunited with her late husband Calvin “Pika” Lindsey and son Lahikiola “Sam” Lindsey on Aug. 10, 2021.
She was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Wahiawa, Hawaiʻi.
Lorraine was a retired office worker from Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy.
She is survived by her son, Troy Lindsey; daughters, Tina (Jon) Mossman and Tracie Lindsey; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private services will be held.
Simplicio Carpio Sr.
Nov. 20, 1941 – Aug. 3, 2021
Simplicio Carpio, Sr., 79, of Kamuela, Hawai’i died on Aug. 3, 2021, in Honolulu. He was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Sanchez Mira Cagayan, Philippines.
Simplicio was a devoted family man and worked as a baker at the Mauna Kea Beach Resort.
He is survived by sons, Simplicio (Virginia Rapoza) Carpio Jr. of Pa’auilo, Hawai’i, Vernal (Suzanna Lopez) Carpio of Ainaloa, Hawai’i, Stuart Carpio of Clackamas, Oregon; daughters, Lisa (Dennis) Peters of Honoka’a, Hawaiʻi, Lori (Carl) Crossley of Henderson, Nevada; brothers, Saturnino Carpio of Kohala, Arsenio Carpio of Opihikao, Hawaiʻi; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta Virginia Agustin Carpio. Limited services will be held at Ballard Hilo for both Loretta and Simplicio. Burial will be at Hawi County Cemetery.
Gilbert Loando
Nov. 10, 1933 – Aug. 7, 2021
Gilbert Loando, 87, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi passed away Aug. 7, 2021 in Kailua Kona. He was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Honomalino, Hawaiʻi.
Gilbert was a retired Ranch Hand for Hualalai Ranch.
He is survived by sons Gilbert K. Loando Sr. of Honaunau, Hawaiʻi; Darin (Phoebe) Loando of Waianae, Hawaiʻi; Blaise Loando of Kailua Kona: six grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.
Diego Bagusto
July 4, 1964 – Aug. 6, 2021
Diego Carino Bagusto, 57, of Lahaina, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1964 in the Philippines.
Diego enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing and diving and having a good time.
Visitation 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service 10 a.m., and burial at noon at Valley Isle Memorial Park.
Diego worked as a cook at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.
He is survived by his wife, Erlinda Bagusto; son, Dierl (Joice) Bagusto; daughter, Darlene (Jayson) Duque; grandchildren, Tischa Joy Bagusto, Deejay Darson Duque, Dayson Daryl Duque, Darin Jay Bagusto and Daydree Duque.
Cammy Cambra
Sept. 5, 1938 – Aug. 8, 2021
Edna Read
Feb. 20, 1966 – July 29, 2021
Carolina Romero
Nov. 16, 1943 – Aug. 1, 2021
Carolina Romero is survived by
Husband: Herman T. Romero
Four Children: Edward J. Romero (Donna), Edwin G. Romero (Betty Jean), Tammy A. R. Sylva (Anson) and Michael H. Romero (Terry)
12 Grandchildren: Titus (Lyann), Edward Jr., Titan (Percilla ), Tyson (Jennifer ), Shanelle (Jeff), Angela, Tiara, Anthony (Seiona), Jordan (Zeida ), Michelle (Preston) Joshua and Sophia
13 Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Kaja, Kaleb, Leila-Rose, Tireen, Kaeland, Chansyn, Maya, Ty, Carter, Carleigha, Ikaya and Navaeh’Lyn
Parents: Siblings:
Arsenio T. Tacluban – Deceased Fleurdeliz Tacluban – Deceased
Emiliana B. Tacluban – Deceased Constance M. Sagayaga – Deceased
Evelyn Welbaum
Norma Widmann
Kathleen T. Mills
Ruben S. Tacluban
Many nieces, nephews and cousins
We would like to thank our friends and family for the continued love and support over the years. To my mom’s loving sisters and brother for their weekly meals, Sunday lunch dates and text/phone calls. Although her illness seems so long, her passing was sudden. Fortunately, we were able to come together quickly and were surrounded by family as she went in peace. Mom has always asked about and spoke of her family. She cared deeply for us all and was especially compassionate of her husband of 60 years.
We would especially like to thank Jessica (Pasing) for the continued love and care she had provided— their 32 years of friendship will never be forgotten.
Peace be with you!
From the family of Carolina T. Romero