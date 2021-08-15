Police responded to Stable Road in Sprecklesville regarding the discovery of human remains at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Upon police arrival, Maui Search and Rescue personnel reported, at the request of the Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, they were searching the area for a previously reported missing person when their cadaver dog alerted onto a scent in the nearby brush.

Preliminary investigation shows no obvious signs of foul play.

The victim’s identity is currently unknown at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled. The investigation is ongoing, and the case is currently classified as an unattended death.