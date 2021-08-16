Maui News

Lahaina Service Clubs and Non-Profits Work Together on Front Street Cleanup

August 16, 2021, 3:00 PM HST
* Updated August 16, 12:18 PM
Service clubs and non-profits worked together during a cleanup of Lahaina Town in August. Photo Credits: LahainaTown Action Committee

Lahaina Rotary Clubs, LahainaTown Action Committee, Malama Maui Nui and Improving Every Opportunity joined forces for a cleanup Aug. 14 in Lahaina Town.

“Working together made this cleanup not only impactful but also fun,” said Greg Ames, Board Member of LahainaTown Action Committee. “We were able to clean up Front Street from 505 to Papalua Street, including some of the side streets off of Front Street.”

Grain bags, pickers and buckets were provided by Malama Maui Nui as a part of their community cleanup program while volunteers from Lahaina Rotary, Lahaina Sunrise Rotary, Lahaina Rotary Sunset, Improving Every Opportunity and LahainaTown Action Committee worked in small teams to pick up 50 bags of rubbish throughout Lahaina Town.

The next Lahaina Town Cleanup will be held Sept. 18 in conjunction with International Coastal Cleanup Day and will be the 17th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup which encompasses cleanup locations throughout West Maui.

“We are thankful to all of the volunteers and businesses who continue to work together to take care of our beautiful town,” Ames said.

