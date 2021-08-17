Crime Statistics

Man Accused of “Hurling a Metal Pole” at Officer Held on $13,300 Bail

August 17, 2021, 5:33 AM HST
August 17, 5:53 AM
Anthony Fonseca. PC: Maui Police Department

A man accused of hurling a metal pole at an officer, setting off a struggle with police, was arrested early Sunday morning at his campsite along South Kīhei Road.

Officers responded to the brush area near 1530 South Kīhei Road (Between East Welakahao Road and Halekūʻai Street) regarding a disorderly male at 1:52 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Upon arrival, officers contacted Anthony Fonseca, 60, who they said could be heard yelling loudly from his campsite. When officers approached Fonseca, police say he grabbed a metal pole with a pointed tip and hurled it at one of the officers, grazing the officer’s left arm and striking his chest.

While attempting to take the man into custody, police say Fonseca threatened the officers’ lives, and a struggle ensued.

Fonseca was subsequently tased but continued to resist arrest, gaining control of one of the officer’s batons and attempting to grab another officer’s firearm, according to department reports. Officers were eventually able to get Fonseca under control and handcuffed despite a continued struggle.

The officer struck with the pole sustained non life-threatening injuries and was treated and released on scene.

Medic personnel treated Fonseca on scene and transported him to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further care. He was later transported to the Wailuku Police Station where he was charged with:

  • One count of first degree assault on a police officer
  • Two counts of second degree robbery
  • One count of resisting arrest
  • One count of disorderly conduct
  • One count of first degree terroristic threatening and
  • Four outstanding warrants.

Bail was set at $13,300. The investigation is ongoing.

