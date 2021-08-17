The Maui Humane Society is seeking foster homes for dogs. PC: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society is urgently requesting foster homes for dogs. Due to high surrender and stray intake rates, the shelter population is experiencing a surge. There are currently 198 cats/kittens and 23 dogs in foster homes. Many of these animals are too young to be adopted or are receiving behavioral or medical care. There are still 49 dogs at the shelter, many requiring foster care to create much needed space for other homeless animals in need.

The Maui Humane Society is seeking foster homes for dogs. PC: Maui Humane Society

“It’s possible that as the eviction moratorium ends, more pet owners are having to move and are unable to bring pets to their new housing,” stated Nikki Russell, Director of Community Outreach. “We are at a point of really needing the public’s support to help us manage this influx, even temporarily, in order for these animals to thrive. The busier the shelter gets, the more stressful it is for the animals.”

Maui Humane Society is looking for long and short term dog fosters. Interested individuals or families seeking to foster are invited to visit the Maui Humane Society website and book an appointment online. Maui Humane Society will provide the supplies needed based on the fostering timeframe.

Whether you are single or in a multi-family household, visiting Maui in dog-friendly accommodations, are a part-time resident, or are looking for a longer term no-commitment pet, any and all availability is welcome.

Those wanting to become a permanent part of the Maui Humane Society’s foster team, can start by taking the online orientation.

