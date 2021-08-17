This artwork was from the 14th annual Maui Matsuri Art Contest. Photo Courtesy

The 16th annual Maui Matsuri Art Contest is accepting art entries from students, with cash prizes up to $100.

The contest, sponsored by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui, is open to Maui, Molokaʻi and Lanaʻi students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The deadline to enter and submit artwork is Sept. 10.

All entries must depict the theme for the Maui Matsuri 2021 Festival Theme of noboru or “to rise and move forward.” Cash prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each of the following four age divisions:

Kindergarten – 2nd grades

3rd – 5th grades

6th – 8th grades

9th – 12th grades

“It’s very exciting to be able to continue this annual contest for our talented young artists and celebrate Japanese culture in our community,” said Jennifer Sumida, Co-Chairperson for Maui Matsuri.

Each entry must have an official entry form, along with a signed disclaimer, taped to the back of the artwork to be accepted. The entry form is available at www.mauimatsuri.com.

Entries may be dropped off at Housemart Ben Franklin Crafts store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center by Sept. 10. Mailed submissions should be addressed to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui at PO Box 5090, Kahului, HI, 96733, and postmarked by Sept. 10, 2021.

Winners will be notified after judging is completed on Sept. 15, with the art contest award ceremony to take place tentatively in November.

For more information on the Art Drawing Contest, including contest rules and entry forms, visit the Maui Matsuri festival website at www.mauimatsuri.com or email [email protected].