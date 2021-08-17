Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 9-13 9-13 8-12 8-12 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 12:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:50 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The anticipated large, long period south swell has arrived and will produce High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf (peaking 10 foot or greater faces) along south facing shores through Wednesday. Offshore southern buoys are verifying this high south swell arrival, 6 to 7 foot swells within the 17-19 second spectral bands. The nearshore PacIOOS Barber's Point buoy is observing consistent 3 foot or greater swell heights within the high 18-22 second spectral bands. The HSA will be in effect through Wednesday afternoon as the enhanced southern swell energy drives this high south shore surf event through mid week.

The fairly low, moderate period northwest to west swell will be slowly declining through Tuesday. This will have north and west facing shore surf gradually falling through the day. Surf along east facing shores will remain small the next several days. Swell within the small captured fetch from Hurricane Linda in the East Pacific might reach the east facing shores of the eastern most islands late this week as small, moderate period east swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.