Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
9-13
9-13
8-12
8-12 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 12:12 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:50 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 12:56 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The anticipated large, long period south swell has arrived and will produce High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf (peaking 10 foot or greater faces) along south facing shores through Wednesday. Offshore southern buoys are verifying this high south swell arrival, 6 to 7 foot swells within the 17-19 second spectral bands. The nearshore PacIOOS Barber's Point buoy is observing consistent 3 foot or greater swell heights within the high 18-22 second spectral bands. The HSA will be in effect through Wednesday afternoon as the enhanced southern swell energy drives this high south shore surf event through mid week. 


The fairly low, moderate period northwest to west swell will be slowly declining through Tuesday. This will have north and west facing shore surf gradually falling through the day. Surf along east facing shores will remain small the next several days. Swell within the small captured fetch from Hurricane Linda in the East Pacific might reach the east facing shores of the eastern most islands late this week as small, moderate period east swell. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Lahaina Man Held on $72,000 for Alleged Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault  2Aug. 16, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 539 New Cases in Hawai‘i  339 COVID-19 Patients at Maui Hospital, Most COVID Admissions Since Pandemic Started  4Maui Man Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation Upon Return from Los Angeles  5Unattended Death: Human Remains Found in Spreckelsville  6Aug. 15, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 845 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths