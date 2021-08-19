Palikū Campsite in Haleakalā Crater. NPS Photo (2021)

Backpackers will soon be able to reserve and stay overnight on weekends at Palikū cabin located in Haleakalā Crater.

Reservations for Palikū wilderness cabin will go live on Recreation.gov beginning Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 between 7-7:30 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time. The first available date for a Palikū cabin reservation is Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance and will be available on a rolling six-month basis thereafter.

Cabin reservations are required, must be made online through Recreation.gov and cannot be made in park or in person.

Due to the ongoing drought and water shortages, the remote Palikū wilderness cabin will be available by reservation for Friday-Sunday nights only. It will remain temporarily closed Monday-Thursday nights due to the ongoing drought. Backpackers staying at Palikū wilderness sites are advised to pack in water or fill up at Kapalaoa prior to arriving at Palikū as water may become unavailable without notice.

Hosmer Grove Campground, Palikū and Hōlua wilderness campsites and cabins are available through Recreation.gov. The drive-up Kīpahulu Campground remains closed.

Backpackers must create an account on the Recreation.gov website prior to making wilderness cabin reservations. Those who already have an account are encouraged to confirm their login and password information. This is the same reservation site used to obtain a sunrise reservation, wilderness campsite, and drive-up campsite at Haleakalā National Park.

Backpackers must create an account on the Recreation.gov website prior to making wilderness cabin reservations. Those who already have an account are encouraged to confirm their login and password information. This is the same reservation site used to obtain a sunrise reservation, wilderness campsite, and drive-up campsite at Hosmer Grove in Haleakalā National Park.

The cost is $75 per night, for a maximum stay of three nights per 30-day period. Per CDC recommendations for building occupancy standards during the COVID-19 pandemic, cabin capacities have been temporarily reduced to a maximum of four occupants. There are only 4 bunks available in the cabins and cabin reservation holders should not exceed this four-person limit. Camping outside the cabin in non-designated camping space is prohibited. Cabin permits are non-transferable. A printed reservation from the confirmation email must be carried at all times by the trip leader.

Research the Wilderness Cabins in Advance: Hōlua, Palikū and Kapalaoa wilderness cabins are in Haleakalā Crater within the designated wilderness area of the park. All sites are accessible by backpacking only and in extremely remote areas. Pit toilets and water is available near the cabin (see warnings above regarding current Palikū water shortages). All water is non-potable and must be filtered or treated before drinking. During times of drought (summer months) water must be packed in. Cabins are primitive, with each cabin containing a wood-burning stove, propane stove, and four (4) padded bunks.

There is no electricity in the cabin. Shared cookware, bedding, or extra logs are not available and must be brought in, and removed, by wilderness cabin users. All wilderness cabin reservation holders must carry all gear and equipment in and out by foot. Although some amenities, such as propane and firewood, may be available, we cannot guarantee this nor what quantities you will find when you arrive.

All wilderness cabin users should be prepared for cold backcountry conditions by bringing backup cold weather camping gear, portable light sources, and a camp cook stove. Wilderness cabins are primitive and not regularly cleaned or maintained by the NPS. Cabin users are advised to backpack in their own cleaning supplies to sanitize the cabins before and after use. Please carry out all trash and cleaning materials.

Backpacking to the Wilderness Cabins: The cabins are located in remote and primitive locations requiring strenuous hiking with elevation changes from 9,780 feet to a low of 6,380 feet. Palikū cabin is located at 6,380 feet on the eastern end of Haleakalā crater. Palikū cabin is 9.3 miles one-way down the Keoneheʻeheʻe (Sliding Sands) Trail or 10.4 mi one way on the Halemauʻu Trail. The Hōlua wilderness cabin is at 6,940 feet in elevation located in the shrubland near Koʻolau Gap. Hōlua is 3.7 miles one way down the Halemauʻu Trail or 7.4 miles one way from the Keoneheʻeheʻe (Sliding Sands) Trailhead. The Kapalaoa wilderness cabin is at 7,250 feet in elevation on the southern edge of the Haleakalā Crater. The cabin is reached via a strenuous 5.5 miles one way hike on the Keoneheʻeheʻe (Sliding Sands) Trail or 7.2 miles one way on Halemauʻu Trail.

Plan for Unpredictable Weather: The wilderness area in Haleakalā Crater is remote and subject to unpredictable weather. Temperatures vary from 40°F to 70°F during the day and 30°F to 50°F at night. Plan for rain at all times of year. If it is stormy, winds can exceed 80 mph with temperatures dropping well below freezing. Collecting firewood in the park is not permitted.

Filter Your Water: Palikū, Hōlua and Kapalaoa have non-potable water available for use via water catchment tanks (rainwater collected from metal shelter roofs). This water must be filtered or treated prior to consuming.

Leave No Trace: All hikers are required to pack out everything they pack in. Do not leave your trash or any supplies in the cabins. Do not bury your trash or discard it in pit toilets—pack it out. Practice “leave no trace” camping. All fires are prohibited. Upon receiving your reservation, watch the Leave No Trace video for helpful tips on how you can help protect Haleakalā Crater.

Establish a Trip Plan: There is no cell phone connectivity in the wilderness area of the Haleakalā Crater. Prior to any trip, all backpackers should leave a trip plan with another person that includes the details of the time and locations they plan to hike. Make sure this person understands that, should you become lost or injured on the trail, they are your only link for help and should report you as overdue if you fail to contact them by a predesignated time. If lost, stay where you are. Use bright colors and reflective materials to attract attention.

For more information on wilderness cabins in Haleakalā National Park, visit: www.nps.gov/hale/planyourvisit/wilderness-cabins.htm