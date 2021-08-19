













The Maui Ocean Center’s Marine Institute is offering the ‘Keiki o ke Kai’ program, which introduces high school juniors and seniors in Maui County to diverse marine science and ocean conservation topics.

The program focuses on experiential learning, with students working alongside Marine Institute biologists and educators and participating in fieldwork, research projects and restoration activities. The goal is to inspire higher-level education.

ʻKeiki o ke Kaiʻ activities include:

Field experiences

Sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation

Coral reef restoration

Topics in ocean careers

Pollution prevention projects

Service hours at the Marine Institute

Additional aid and support in choosing a path in marine science

Applicant requirements:

Resident of Maui County

Junior or senior in high school

Able to commit to volunteering at least 8 hours per week at the Maui Ocean Center’s Marine Institute for the duration of the school year

To apply, click here.

For more information, contact Chanel Browne at [email protected].