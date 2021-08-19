Maui Activities
Maui Ocean Center Offering Marine Science Program to High School Students
August 19, 2021, 3:03 PM HST
The Maui Ocean Center’s Marine Institute is offering the ‘Keiki o ke Kai’ program, which introduces high school juniors and seniors in Maui County to diverse marine science and ocean conservation topics.
The program focuses on experiential learning, with students working alongside Marine Institute biologists and educators and participating in fieldwork, research projects and restoration activities. The goal is to inspire higher-level education.
ʻKeiki o ke Kaiʻ activities include:
- Field experiences
- Sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation
- Coral reef restoration
- Topics in ocean careers
- Pollution prevention projects
- Service hours at the Marine Institute
- Additional aid and support in choosing a path in marine science
Applicant requirements:
- Resident of Maui County
- Junior or senior in high school
- Able to commit to volunteering at least 8 hours per week at the Maui Ocean Center’s Marine Institute for the duration of the school year
To apply, click here.
For more information, contact Chanel Browne at [email protected].
