Maui News

Sign Waving Demonstration Seeks Safety First for Future Kīhei High School Students

By Wendy Osher
 August 19, 2021, 12:57 PM HST
11 Comments
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Waipuilani Gulch. PC: Kīhei Community Association

A community rally for keiki safety takes place this afternoon near the site of the future Kīhei High School. The sign-waving event is being organized to raise awareness and support for a pedestrian underpass for Kīhei High School at Waipuilani Gulch.

“August is pedestrian safety month and it is critical that we give students the safest crossing option, NOT to cross Piʻilani Highway,” according to Andrew Beerer, a resident who is advocating for an underpass. “Not only is this safer, but keeping hundreds of students from crossing the highway twice-a-day is imperative to not crippling our already traffic-ridden intersections.”

Beerer said a pedestrian underpass is best for mauka/makai access, to keep kids off the highway. “We also need a robust pedestrian plan that would include lateral sidewalks parallel to the highway , but separated from traffic. And we need the County to work quicker on building the North South Collector Road (Līlioa),” he wrote in a message to Maui Now.

The item surfaces for discussion before the Land Use Commission on Aug. 25. 2021. Demonstrators say the crux of the issue for is the grade separated crossing, going mauka to makai, which could be either an overpass or an underpass. The group is advocating for an underpass saying, “pedestrian overpasses are not used and you end up with students running across the highway instead,” according to a Kīhei Community Association post by Rob Weltman.

Mike Moran, Kīhei Community Association President, wrote a letter to the Land Use Commission last week saying a 2015 traffic study contains “misinformation and misguided assumptions suggesting low estimates of student pedestrians.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The KCA is requesting that the LUC mandate the Department of Education to provide an accurate GSPC Feasibility Study and updated Traffic Studies. According to the KCA, “the DOE-commissioned traffic study only measures pedestrian students coming from a half-mile radius, whereas the DOE bussing policy reads: students in Grades 6-12 must reside 1.5 miles or more, from the school within their attendance area to qualify for regular bus service.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today’s sign waving demonstration runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (11)
Trending Now
1UPDATE: 6 Acres Burned, West Maui Fire 80% Contained, Honoapiʻilani Alternating Traffic 2Aug. 18, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 647 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 2 Deaths 3Las Vegas Man Pulled Unresponsive from High Surf at Keawakapu 4Teachers’ Union Demands Safety for Students Amid Rising Cases 5All 31 Maui COVID-19 Hospitalizations are Unvaccinated, 10 are 40 Years and Younger 6Aug. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 752 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths (O‘ahu & Kaua‘i)