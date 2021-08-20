Photo: Wailuku Federal Credit Union staff donated generous amounts of school supplies towards the Tools for School Drive. Image courtesy of Maui United Way.

Maui United Way’s 9th Annual Tools for School Drive with sponsorship from HMSA and Pacific Media Group shifted its focus to request supplies that were the biggest financial burdens to families. These supplies included Sharpie permanent markers, Expo dry erase markers, Crayola crayons and markers, long-lasting plastic folders and quality erasers and pencils.

With the help of generous volunteers, donors and supporters Maui United Way served over 1,000 keiki including over 300 keiki on Lana’i. Kamaka Air generously donated transportation of over 250 pounds of supplies to Lana’i.

“Although the Maui community is hurting right now, those who were able to give definitely stepped up. Thank you to everyone that helped give a hand up to students and families across Lānaʻi and Maui,” said Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey.

Drop-off locations were held at HMSA, Wailuku Federal Credit Union, Abbey Carpet of Maui and Ceramic Tile Plus. HMSA continued its support with a generous donation of $2,000.

Makana Nunes, Community Impact Coordinator for Maui United Way shared, “we want to send a special mahalo to our sponsors Pacific Media Group and HMSA for their continued support for the drive and mahalo to Abbey Carpet for allowing us to use their warehouse to house our drive and our amazing drop-off locations and staff, Wailuku Federal Credit Union, HMSA, Ceramic Tile Plus and Abbey Carpet for all their donations.”

Kamaha’o Akana of Maui High School and Maddie Goldsmith of Maui Preparatory Academy served as student coordinators this year. They devoted many hours going out in the community and advocating for their schoolmates in need.

“We are so humbled that our second year has been such a successful one! Mahalo nui loa to all the aunties and uncles for all the kokua,” said Kamaha’o.

Maui United Way supports 39 health and human service programs in Maui County, with over 300 businesses contributing to their annual campaign. Maui United Way depends on the continued support of local businesses and community members to address Maui’s most vital needs. With each additional donation, MUW is one step closer to its goal of creating a better tomorrow.