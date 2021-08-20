Maui police responded to three burglaries, seven vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 8-4, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 67% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 57% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

3 Burglaries

Hāna:

Thursday, Aug. 12, 6:55 p.m.: 2500 block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Sunday, Aug. 8, 10:09 p.m.: 671 Front St., Lahaina. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Aug. 8, 11:44 p.m.: 300 block of Puaʻala Place, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

7 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei:

Thursday, Aug. 12, 10:20 p.m.: 1819 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kukui Mall. Ford, silver.

Friday, Aug. 13, 7:51 a.m.: 1-100 Halekūʻai St., Kīhei. Nissan, white.

Friday, Aug. 13, 8:08 a.m.: 1-100 Halekūʻai St., Kīhei. Nissan, white.

Lahaina:

Friday, Aug. 13, 11:26 a.m.: 240 Pāpalaua St., Lahaina at Texaco Lahaina Petroleum. Ford, blue.

Nāpili:

Thursday, Aug. 12, 11:39 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Nissan, grey.

Pāʻia:

Monday, Aug. 9, 8:14 p.m.: 56 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Pāʻia Municipal Lot. Toyota, gold.

Waiheʻe:

Friday, Aug. 13, 3;26 p.m.: 10800 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Ford, white.

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Kīhei:

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2:11 p.m.: Halama St. / Welakahao Place, Kīhei. Toyota, white.

Lahaina:

Thursday, Aug. 12, 7:19 a.m.: 130 Pāpalaua St., Lahaina at Bank of Hawaiʻi. Zhong, black.

Friday, Aug. 13, 1:23 p.m.: 17 Ala Moana St., Lahaina at Māla Wharf. Genuine Scooter Co., grey.

Makawao:

Friday, Aug. 13, 5:50 p.m.: 1000 block of Makawao Ave., Makawao. Honda, white.

Wailuku: