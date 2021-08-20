Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:39 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:13 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:21 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to slowly decline over the next couple of days. A series of small, moderate- period south swells will prevent surf from going flat into early next week.

The easterly swell from Linda will maintain moderate surf along east facing shores through the weekend. Surf heights may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain late Saturday and Sunday, before reaching the western half Sunday through Sunday night. There is still much uncertainty whether large wind waves will develop as the remnants of Linda approach the island chain due to potential changes in its track.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.