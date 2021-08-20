Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:39 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:13 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:21 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will continue to slowly decline over the next couple of days. A series of small, moderate- period south swells will prevent surf from going flat into early next week. 


The easterly swell from Linda will maintain moderate surf along east facing shores through the weekend. Surf heights may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain late Saturday and Sunday, before reaching the western half Sunday through Sunday night. There is still much uncertainty whether large wind waves will develop as the remnants of Linda approach the island chain due to potential changes in its track. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
