Maui Surf Forecast for August 20, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will continue to slowly decline over the next couple of days. A series of small, moderate- period south swells will prevent surf from going flat into early next week.
The easterly swell from Linda will maintain moderate surf along east facing shores through the weekend. Surf heights may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain late Saturday and Sunday, before reaching the western half Sunday through Sunday night. There is still much uncertainty whether large wind waves will develop as the remnants of Linda approach the island chain due to potential changes in its track.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
