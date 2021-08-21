A flash flood watch goes into effect on Sunday morning and remains in effect through late Monday night as remnants of Linda impact the state.

The National Weather Service says “the threat for heavy rain will first materialize over Maui County and the Big Island on Sunday, and then spread westward over the remainder of the are late Sunday night through Monday night.”

Linda became a post-tropical system as it crossed into the Central Pacific area late in the week and its remnants will bring the potential for strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the state. The NWS says a return to a more typical trade wind pattern is expected Tuesday through midweek.

Swells generated by Linda will affect east facing shores over the next day or two.

According to the NWS, “Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”