Maui Health Chief Nurse Executive Marian Horikawa-Barth, DNP, RN, CPHQ, CENP. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health announced that Marian Horikawa-Barth, DNP, RN, CPHQ, CENP has been selected as the new chief nurse executive at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

In her new capacity, Horikawa-Barth will be responsible for all nursing departments and work closely with the executive team and other leaders to continue to improve quality, processes, and the patient and employee experience.

With over 30 years as a nursing professional, Horikawa-Barth has spent the last 18 years at MMMC and recently served as a director of nursing for seven of those years. She has experience working in hospitals across the country but chose to return to her island hometown of Maui to be of service to her community.

“It’s my privilege to work with the amazing health care team at Maui Memorial Medical Center and to further serve my community. I’m honored by the dedication of our team to our patients and community and in their ability to provide kindness and caring during this stressful time. Their calming presence and unflappable courage, in the face of uncertainty, is truly inspiring. I love that I get to be the side-kick to our health care superheroes and will continue to do all I can to support their efforts,” said Marian.

Horikawa-Barth is well-known for her accomplishments in improving patient safety and quality care, advocating for nurses, and for her collaborative, positive spirit. She has been instrumental in establishing patient-centered improvements and evidence-based care standards. Her leadership and expertise also led the efforts in certification for MMMC’s stroke, trauma, and point of care programs.

Horikawa-Barth recently completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice and earned a Master of Science, Nursing from the University of Arizona. She holds certifications from Certified Professional Healthcare Quality, Certified in Executive Nursing Practice, and Institute of Healthcare Improvement.