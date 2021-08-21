Maui News
Maui Man Accused of Driving Into Surf Store Held on $50,000
A Maui man was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail after allegedly driving a vehicle into the Hi-Tech surf store in Kīhei and driving “back and forth” within, narrowly missing an employee on Aug. 11, 2021.
Maui police have since released a mug shot of 20-year-old Kekoa Kinimaka of Kīhei. He was arrested and charged with criminal property damage.
Kinimaka is scheduled to appear for an Arraignment and Plea on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, according to court documents.
*Surveillance video and the previous story is posted here.
