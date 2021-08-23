Maui News
California Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation
August 23, 2021, 12:16 PM HST
A California man was arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Police say 64-year-old Hugo Monterroso did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
The man arrived on Maui from San Francisco. He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and remained in custody at last report with bail set at $2,000.
