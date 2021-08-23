Maui Surf Forecast for August 23, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|2-4
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the east facing shorelines of Oahu, Molokai and Maui through this afternoon and for the east coast of Kauai through tonight. Higher east wind wave swell from the gale low will increase surf heights along many east facing coasts. Select north and south shores could experience east swell wrap that will produce slightly higher surf. East facing shore surf should quickly decline and fall below HSA thresholds Tuesday as this low moves west and away from the islands. A series of small, lower period south swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. No anticipated incoming north or west swell will keep surf nearly flat along most north and west exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell for the morning drops into the waist high zone during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SE winds 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com