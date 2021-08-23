Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
2-4
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
6-8
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:38 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:54 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:16 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the east facing shorelines of Oahu, Molokai and Maui through this afternoon and for the east coast of Kauai through tonight. Higher east wind wave swell from the gale low will increase surf heights along many east facing coasts. Select north and south shores could experience east swell wrap that will produce slightly higher surf. East facing shore surf should quickly decline and fall below HSA thresholds Tuesday as this low moves west and away from the islands. A series of small, lower period south swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. No anticipated incoming north or west swell will keep surf nearly flat along most north and west exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell for the morning drops into the waist high zone during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SE winds 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
