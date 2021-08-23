Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 2-4 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 6-8 3-5 2-4

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:38 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:54 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:16 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the east facing shorelines of Oahu, Molokai and Maui through this afternoon and for the east coast of Kauai through tonight. Higher east wind wave swell from the gale low will increase surf heights along many east facing coasts. Select north and south shores could experience east swell wrap that will produce slightly higher surf. East facing shore surf should quickly decline and fall below HSA thresholds Tuesday as this low moves west and away from the islands. A series of small, lower period south swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. No anticipated incoming north or west swell will keep surf nearly flat along most north and west exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell for the morning drops into the waist high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SE winds 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.