For July 2021, Maui County Hotels reported higher revenue per available room and average daily rates, but a slightly lower occupancy rate from July 2019. Chart: HTA

Maui County hotels occupancy was 81.7% for July, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) at $505, up 41.1% from pre-pandemic July 2019, according to the July 2021 Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Maui County hotels average daily rate (ADR) was $618, which is 43% more than two years ago. The occupancy rate of 81.7% was slightly down by 1.1 percentage points from July 2019.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $732 (+14.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $922 (+32.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 79.4% (-12.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kaʻanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $447 (+48.5% vs. 2019), ADR at $533 (+45.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 83.8 percent (+1.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

Compare to July 2019, when Hawaiʻi tourism was booming and the COVID-19 pandemic was months away from shutting down the visitor industry, Hawaiʻi hotels statewide reported that for July 2021 revenue per available room and the average daily rate was higher, but occupancy was lower.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The statewide RevPAR in July 2021 was $303 (+16.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $368 (+21% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 82.4 percent (-2.9 percentage points).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“July was a strong month for Hawaiʻi’s hotel industry statewide, with all hotel categories from Luxury Class to Midscale & Economy Class reporting growth in revenue and room rates compared to July 2019,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO. “We’re encouraged by how the industry has recovered this summer but are concerned as to whether this level of performance will carry over into the fall shoulder season, especially if the impacts of the Delta variant overwhelms Hawaiʻi’s healthcare systems and weakens consumer confidence and travel demand.”

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For July, the survey included 141 properties representing 45,575 rooms, or 84.3% of all lodging properties and 85.6% of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

In July 2021, most passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. In addition, individuals who were fully vaccinated in the United States could bypass the quarantine order beginning July 8.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi hotel room revenues statewide rose to $500.2 million (+15.2% vs. 2019) in July. Room demand was 1.4 million room nights (-4.8% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-1.5% vs. 2019). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the full release, click here.