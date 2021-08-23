Maui police responded to the area of Mile Post 13.5 on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Olowalu today regarding an unresponsive male found on the shoreline.

Police say that upon arrival, no life-saving measures were performed as officers determined the individual to be deceased.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The incident was reported at around 10:29 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.