Maui News

Lalo Shows Signs of Recovery from 2018 Hurricane Damage

August 24, 2021, 12:17 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

No Chondria was seen on the reefs at Kuaihelani. Image: Kimberly Jeffries/NOAA

A research expedition in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument has returned to O‘ahu after 20 days at sea conducting coral reef monitoring, damage assessments, and expanding knowledge of limu (algae).

Scientists reported signs of recovery in damage from the 2018 Hurricane Walaka at Lalo (French Frigate Shoals).

NOAA reports that scientists on the August mission found that coral reefs at Lalo previously damaged by the hurricane “showed recruitment of different species of coral.”

They also documented many juvenile and adult fish now in these areas. “An abundance of herbivorous fishes such as manini and kole, which graze on algae, keep the dead coral surfaces clean so that new, juvenile corals can take hold and grow. Observations showed positive signs of the overall health of the reefs and that it is slowly making a comeback,” according to NOAA.

Researchers also saw no sign of the nuisance alga Chondria tumulosa at Kuaihelani (Midway) or Hōlanikū (Kure), after previously being found on the reefs at Manawai (Pearl and Hermes Atoll). 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The mission was the second half of a two-part summer research field season led by NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, July 8-27 and Aug. 1-20. Both missions sailed on the charter vessel Imua.

  • Researchers aboard the M/V Imua for the second ONMS cruise to the monument in 2021. Image: Randy Kosaki/NOAA
  • Anchor from shipwreck at Lalo. Image: Kimberly Jeffries/NOAA
  • Large Acropora table corals that survived Hurricane Walaka in the inner lagoon serve as valuable habitat for remaining fishes, like this bigeye (‘Āweoweo, Priacanthus meeki). Image: Kimberly Jeffries/NOAA
  • Researchers documented a large coral head, about 6-7 feet in diameter and over 200 years old, at Lalo. Image: Keolohilani Lopes/NOAA
  • Scientist Taylor Williams examines algae. Image: Jason Leonard/NOAA
  • Scientist Taylor Williams surveys algal growth at Kamole (Laysan). Image: Kimberly Jeffries/NOAA
  • White tip reef shark at Kapou. Image: Kimberly Jeffries/NOAA

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Remnants of Linda Continue on Trek Across Islands 2Aug. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 571 New Cases in Hawai‘i, Maui has 40 Hospitalized 3Hawaiʻi Gov. Ige Urges Travelers to Refrain From Non-Essential Travel to End of October 4Police Recover Body of Unresponsive Male Along Shoreline at Olowalu, Maui 5Aug. 22, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 893 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 1 Death on Maui 6California Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation