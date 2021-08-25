Maui News
Maui Man Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation
August 25, 2021, 10:41 AM HST
A
A
A
A Maui man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.
Police say 36-year-old Jesse Parrish was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident.
He remained in police custody at last report, where he was being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui Mayor Asks for Voluntary 21 Day Rest from Non-Essential Activity 2Hawaiʻi Gov. Ige Urges Travelers to Refrain From Non-Essential Travel to End of October 3Aug. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 565 New Cases in Hawai‘i, Maui has 38 Hospitalized 4Visitor to Maui Cited for Lifting Turtle Out of Water 5Ige: Lockdown is an Option, but There’s No “Magic Number” to Trigger Implementation 6Police Recover Body of Unresponsive Male Along Shoreline at Olowalu, Maui