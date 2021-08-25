Maui News

Second ‘Imi Pono Challenge Invites Students to Share Ideas on COVID-19 Prevention

August 25, 2021, 2:50 PM HST
August 25, 12:44 PM
Maui Economic Opportunity invites applicants to enter the 2021 ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge media contest for high school and intermediate students.

The contest calls for youths to create a public awareness campaign around the COVID-19 prevention theme: “The Four Ws — Wear Your Mask, Wash Your Hands, Watch Your Distance and Worldwide Vaccination.”

There are three categories – photography, art and video – with first, second and third place winners in high school and intermediate divisions. The entries should creatively capture the attention of the public.

Entries are accepted from Aug. 16 to Sept. 10 with finalists announced on Sept. 23. Applicants may submit multiple entries.

There will be monetary and other prizes and opportunities for winning entries to be shown and displayed throughout the county.

For more information, call MEO Youth Services at 808-243-4315 or email dane.ka’[email protected]

The 2021 ‘Imi Pono challenge is sponsored by the Maui County Council and county Office of Economic Development and produced by MEO’s Youth Services and Business Development Center and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

This is the second ‘Imi Pono challenge, the brainchild of Maui County Council Chairwoman Alice Lee.

‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”

