Maui Police Administer NARCAN in Response to Possible Opioid Overdose
August 26, 2021, 5:45 PM HST
Maui police administered NARCAN (Naloxone) to a male who was found unresponsive at a home in Pāʻia on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, successfully reviving him.
Officers responded to the residence at around 7:20 a.m., for a report regarding a possible opioid overdose.
Upon arrival, the individual was found to be unresponsive. Officers administered two doses of the nasal spray. Once Medic personnel arrived, the individual was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.
Police say this is the eighth instance in which Maui police officers have used NARCAN this year.
