ʻIf Tuberculosis Was Raging in Our Country, Would You Have Your Child Go Mask-Less?ʻ

“Dad hospitalizes teacher in mask fight on first day of school”. This was the headline to a story in the New York Daily News today. A father was [angry] because his child had to wear a mask during school, so he punched out a teacher, sending him to the hospital.

What is wrong with this country? How much more nuts can this get? Will we next read that someone has been killed over this. There is something really wrong when people try to hurt each other because they don’t like having to do something minor like wearing a mask. A large segment of our population no longer believes the truth, even when the facts are undeniable. What makes it even worse are the politicians who feed these lies and conspiracy theories to their followers in order to amp-up their “us-against-them” feelings.

Wearing a mask is not a big deal, and it can save our lives. Wearing one isn’t taking away your freedom. It’s a common sense step to help you, your children and your neighbors stay healthy and alive. You are not a patriot when you refuse to do something that is for the common good; it’s more like you are selfish and a little off. There is a small but loud and frankly obnoxious segment of our population on Maui who believe that making our children wear a mask in school is against their rights. Please tell me this: if tuberculosis was raging in our county, would you have your child go mask-less in a room full of possibly infected people, day after day? — James Padgett, Pukalani

‘Follow New Zealand’s Lead, Shut the Gates’

Well we all shared the shock as the visitor count went through the ceiling these past months. We heard our politicians talk from the side of their mouths, blah, blah and blah blah. Brains have been replaced by insatiable greed. We all knew it was too soon to open back up, but those in power seemed not to care in the rush in getting back to business as usual, some fantasy “norm.”

These decisions have taxed every corner of our way of life. The “normal” we had is not something we should be striving to regain. The normal we had and which was shared worldwide greatly contributed to our predicament today.

We need to follow New Zealand’s lead. Shut the gates! It’s time to heal ourselves, instead of trying to return to what only worked for the few, and never worked for the good of all. Instead let’s focus on our own sustainability, the healing of the aina and the waters that sustain us.

We can’t pretend that we don’t know that real change is necessary. Think globally, act locally, if not for yourself for the keiki around the world. Be pono, be committed. Vote out the fools, and support those who truly want what supports all life. Only then will we be able to experience the peace we all crave. — Elinor Meadows, Kula

Limit Healthcare Response to People Who Choose Not To Be Vaccinated

At this point in time, everyone that could be vaccinated has had an opportunity to be vaccinated. There is no need to continue all government mandates of social distancing, masks, limits on gatherings. It’s way past time we stop pleading, begging or shaming people that have made a choice to be unvaccinated, as it is their right. Rather we limit the response that we as a society are willing to render.

A new decree, if your unvaccinated you can quarantine in place if you get COVID-19. You may only be admitted to a hospital if you have been vaccinated, or are from a group that could not be vaccinated. Our medical people, our workers, over stressed, can get back to work treating compliant people and accidents.

Everyday, we witness someone on their death bed, pleading to the public that they had wished they took the shot. This is totally unnecessary and unacceptable to society as a whole at this time.

The reward for being vaccinated is not only will you most likely save your own life from COVID-19 but you could very well save someone else’s as well. — Alan Wallace, Kīhei

Sad To See Large House Built at Five Graves Site

I just enjoyed a trip to Maui. I understand many areas have been built up on Maui, like everywhere else in the United States, but I was shocked and saddened to see a new house at the Five Graves site (aka Chang’s Beach).

This new, very large home has a LONG wall that must be walked around to access the beach. This wall surrounds half the grave site. Besides being an eyesore, it makes it harder to reach a public beach and is just disrespectful to the dead buried there.

This spot should have been kept as open space, a natural treasure. It had been such a beautiful spot. I was there about 3 years ago. Too bad greed won out. How was this permitted? — Rokhsan Taherpour, Tarzana, CA

Maui Government Needs To Deal with Continuing Trash Problem Along Amala Place

I thought I saw everything my eyes were meant to see but imagine my horror when I drove down Amala Place in Kahului, next to the wastewater treatment plant. I saw the awful collection of trash, consisting of empty food containers, bottles, cans, abandoned cars, tires, dirty clothing, shopping carts, lumber and it goes on and on.

Why hasn’t the Maui Government done anything about it? I mean are you just going to let it go on forever? This is a disgrace, since this area has some of the prettiest beaches and is the main road into Kanaha Beach Park, a popular destination for windsurfers and picnickers, and another access road to the airport.

I am a reasonable person and I know that the cars that have been left there, people are sometimes sleeping in them, and that of course is better than them sleeping on the ground. If you are going to let them do that, then at least make them responsible of getting rid of the junk, trash, human waste, etc. If they continue to live in the cars, then they have to clean up the mess that they are leaving on the side of the road. — Desiree Ann Watson, Wailuku

Vaccinated Tourists Can Spread COVID-19 Without Knowing Until Returning Home

I am a Hawaii resident and recently read an article regarding Lieutenant Gov. Josh Green’s concern about COVID-19 cases and creating a program regarding proof of vaccination to enter indoor establishments. This frustrates me because he said we should think of this as a reward, not a punishment.

How is it a reward to take away a basic human right to go into an indoor establishment to help support local businesses. Does he realize if he restricts unvaccinated people from going into businesses, that further takes away potential profits from these local businesses.

How do you justify allowing a vaccinated person to enter the state of Hawaiʻi without taking a pre COVID-19 test; go into any establishment and enjoy the island for 5 to 7 days; then go back home while the entire time they could have been carrying COVID-19 without any knowledge of it until they are back in their state?

I constantly hear on the news that it’s the locals to blame for the rise in numbers. But I don’t think you guys realize that the vaccinated tourist who comes to our islands will most likely show no signs of being infected because the vaccination suppresses the common signs we look for. That is why most of the travelers make it back home before getting confirmation that they have COVID-19 or their body fought it off naturally, but all the while we allowed them to travel all over our islands for the locals to get the blame. — Justine Morgan, Haʻikū

Mandate Vaccinations and Stop Blaming Tourists for Surge in COVID-19

Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige’s latest attempt to blame tourists for the COVID-19 problems in Hawaiʻi ignores that the source of the growth in cases comes from locals, not tourists. Moreover, his efforts to discourage tourists from coming, and threatening another lockdown, will again kneecap the economy for all the wrong reasons.

Tourists must either test, quarantine or arrive fully vaccinated. There are no such requirements for Hawaiians who do not leave the state. So blame the tourists? What is involved here is diversion from his lack of courage to do the right things. Instead of blaming tourists, it’s time to deny unvaccinated people any access to hotels, restaurants and large public gatherings. And it’s time to mandate vaccinations for those in close contact with the public, such as retailing, restaurants, gyms, etc. Stop blaming the wrong people Governor, and control the spread by the rest. — Larry Rosencrantz, Lahaina

For Those Who Choose Not To Get Vaccinated, Wear a Mask or Stay Home

In rebuttal to those who are not vaccinated and why. I lived on Maui for 14 years before moving a year ago as COVID-19 made it impossible for me to go back and forth to the mainland safely. I hear a lot of “my freedoms.” But the unvaccinated are infringing on my freedoms if they are COVID-19 positive and choose to spread this virus. Can I have these people arrested for assault if I get sick?

I think people need to be acutely aware that these freedoms are only possible when a community comes together for the greater good, understanding epidemics and pandemics as well. Do you part if you want freedoms and wear a mask or stay home! — Patti Baker, Salome, AZ

