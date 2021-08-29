Maui News

Kīlauea Advisory Level Remains Yellow: 80 Small Earthquakes Recorded in 24 Hours

August 29, 2021, 8:08 AM HST
Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lava lake from the down-dropped block [B1cam] From the east rim and the down-dropped block. PC: USGS

There have been approximately 80 earthquakes recorded at Kīlauea summit and south of Kīlauea caldera over the last 24 hours, according to the USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Most of the earthquakes were less than magnitude 2 and occurred approximately 0.6-2.5 miles below the surface. These earthquake rates are reportedly significantly lower than the rates observed earlier this week. 

The HVO reports that “intrusive activity” that began on Aug. 23, continues south of Kīlauea caldera. “Starting on the evening of Aug. 26, ground deformation in Kīlauea’s south summit region resumed at the higher rates seen in the first intrusive pulse spanning Aug. 23-25. In contrast, current earthquake activity remains low compared to the earlier pulses of this intrusive activity,” according to the HVO.

“The rate of ground deformation beneath the south part of Kīlauea summit region, within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, began increasing again on the evening of Aug. 26 and continues at this time. These observations suggest that magma is continuing to be supplied to the ongoing intrusion,” according to the HVO.

“Activity continues but there is no indication of upward migration of earthquakes toward the surface or change in deformation that would indicate shallowing of the source intrusive activity.”

HVO scientists say Kīlauea volcano is not erupting and the East Rift Zone remains quiet. The alert level and aviation color code remain at Advisory/Yellow.

