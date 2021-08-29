COVID-19 testing program. PC: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa-led public-impact project to improve safety in schools through COVID-19 testing and teacher education has reportedly expanded to some of the hardest-hit areas in the state, thanks to a recent $3 million award from the National Institutes of Health.

After a successful spring pilot COVID-19 testing program at Kamaile Academy, weekly testing is now taking place at four additional locations in West Oʻahu:

Waiʻanae High School,

Nānākuli High and Intermediate School,

Papahana ʻo Kaiona and

Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

UH cited Department of Health data noting that some areas are currently seeing a COVID-19 case surge and double digits in the daily positivity rate in the community.

Testing has also begun this week at three Hawaiʻi Island locations:

Honokaʻa Armory,

Kohala High Gym and

Thelma Parker Gym.

More locations are also expected in the coming weeks in Windward Oʻahu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dates, times and registration are available here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The project is led by the Pacific Alliance Against COVID-19, a collaborative effort between UH Mānoa’s College of Social Sciences, John A. Burns School of Medicine and College of Education, and the Accountable Healthcare Alliance of Rural Oʻahu.

UH reports that the Kamaile Academy pilot project resulted in 87% of participants reporting their participation led to a better understanding of the need for testing, and 52% were more likely to be vaccinated as a result of the pilot testing and education program.

Ruben Juarez, a professor of economics and research fellow in the UH Economic Research Organization in the College of Social Sciences said, “We found that vaccine hesitancy is a major contributing factor for the increased rates of COVID-19 in our communities. The data we are collecting from thousands of participants tested for COVID-19 in these affected communities help us resolve this hesitancy.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“With the expansion to Hawaiʻi Island, PAAC will apply the learnings acquired in West Oʻahu to increase safety in three additional schools in partnership with the Hāmākua-Kohala Health Center,” said May Okihiro, associate professor in pediatrics and project co-investigator.

COVID-19 education

In addition to testing, the PAAC education team led by Pauline Chinn, a professor of curriculum studies in UH Mānoa’s College of Education, is also working to educate school employees about COVID-19. Along with developing and teaching curriculum at the individual testing schools, PAAC, in partnership with the Hanahauʻoli Professional Development Center, offered a two-day virtual workshop focused on safer school reopenings in Hawaiʻi, Aug. 25-26.

Event speakers included Hawaiʻi Department of Health State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble; JABSOM Associate Professor Alika Maunakea, who spoke on COVID-19 trends and hotspots; Juarez, who covered attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccine. Chinn served as moderator.

“Since our testing reach is limited, we developed curricula to educate teachers and students as an important layer of protection that anyone can do. We train teachers to teach a culturally based COVID-19 curriculum,” Chinn said.

“So far, we have trained more than 100 teachers in the state, and we hope to reach 200 by the end of the month. With every teacher teaching a few hundred students, we hope our impact is not only on testing, but also training several thousand students via teachers at schools,” said Juarez.

“Widespread education, testing and vaccine mandates are the key tools we can use right now to get us through this pandemic,” said Maunakea. “The ongoing research of PAAC is helping to shape how these tools can best be deployed among the populations hardest hit with COVID-19.”

For schools interested in additional teacher resources, and for teachers to earn up to $200 upon certification, visit PAAC’s website.

*Courtesy University of Hawaiʻi.