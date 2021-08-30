Margo Rennacker. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of 56-year-old Margo Rennacker.

Rennacker was reported missing on Sunday night, Aug. 29, 2021. Her family reported the last contact with her was on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the area of Sun Yat Sen Park in Kula.

Rennacker may be at risk, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Rennacker is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She may have a bandage on her right wrist and has a long scar on her right leg. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black surf shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400, or if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report #21-030367.