The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center on Maui features an Hawaiian Electric fast-charging station for electric vehicles. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric launched “Charge Up Hawaiʻi,” an interactive webtool to better understand customers’ mobility needs and learn where they think electric vehicle charging stations are needed in their communities.

“Charge Up Hawaiʻi,” built on a story map platform, features a short survey and an interactive map where visitors can drop a pin to suggest a location for a future electric vehicle charging station. “Charge Up Hawaiʻi” also includes an overview of efforts underway to electrify transportation in Hawai‘i and links to informative videos, articles and websites. Visitors who complete the website survey will be eligible to participate in a $100 gift card raffle.

“This webtool is a great opportunity for us to hear from our customers as we work to strategically locate EV chargers to maximize their benefit,” said Aki Marceau, director of electrification of transportation at Hawaiian Electric. “As more and more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, we need to ensure there are sufficient EV charging solutions to support that growth.”

Information gathered through the new webtool and other sources will help gauge community desire for EV charging as Hawaiian Electric looks to expand its EV public charging network. Hawaiian Electric currently owns and operates 25 fast chargers across five islands that were deployed as part of a public charging infrastructure pilot. The company hopes to eventually make the program permanent and add more chargers across its service territory to support the growing EV market in Hawai‘i.

The number of electric passenger vehicles on Hawai‘i’s roads has been steadily increasing, with more than 15,000 registered statewide today. Hawaiian Electric estimates that in 2030 more than 3,600 public charging stations will be needed at workplaces, shopping centers, parks and multi-unit dwellings so that future EV users have dependable charging solutions.

Hawaiian Electric’s public EV charging program is one of several initiatives the company is pursuing to accelerate the electrification of transportation across its service territory. In May, the Public Utilities Commission approved Hawaiian Electric’s Charge Up eBus Pilot that encourages the growth of electric bus fleets by helping bus operators reduce the upfront cost of installing charging infrastructure.

The company’s commercial make-ready pilot is currently under the Commission’s review. If approved, the commercial make-ready pilot would offer charging infrastructure support for light-duty vehicles at commercial properties such as multi-unit dwellings, workplaces, businesses and charging hubs. The company also has two new EV charging rates under review by the Commission that will help potential charging site hosts manage electricity costs in commercial and large residential locations.

For more information, go to chargeuphi.com

