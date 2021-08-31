Maui News

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Grants $150,000 to Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Nonprofit

August 31, 2021, 10:32 AM HST
The Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition will receive $150,00 for its Mana Mama Mobile Clinic to provide COVID-19 community response in Hawaiʻi.

The non-profit organization, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaiʻi, received $150,000 in grants from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to provide COVID-19 community response in their Mana Mama Mobile Clinic.

The mobile clinic provides accessible healthcare such as perinatal care, primary care, COVID-19 vaccines and testing along with wrap around social services to our community members. 

The funds are through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kupuna Repatriation & Reinterment Program Grants.

“We are so grateful to be able to serve on the front lines, helping our community get through this difficult time,” said Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Executive Director Sunny Chen. 

The purpose of the COVID-19 Impact and Response Grant is to serve the Native Hawaiian lāhui in alignment with the strategic foundations, directions and outcomes of 15-year Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan. 

