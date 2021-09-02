Maui News

Gov. Ige Urges Responsible Behavior Over Labor Day Weekend

September 2, 2021, 3:04 PM HST
* Updated September 2, 3:05 PM
Governor David Ige is reaching out to residents across the state to urge responsible behavior over the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend.

State employees and business leaders received email messages from the governor asking that they do their individual and collective part to stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state experiences what he called a “disastrous surge” in cases. Gov. Ige also released an urgent video message on social media.

“Because of COVID, our hospital system across the state is in danger of moving toward a worst-case scenario. If that happens, healthcare leaders warn that choices will have to be made, people may not receive the care they need, and some will die,” Gov. Ige said in the email.

The governor continued to urge residents to get vaccinated, but also encouraged additional steps, especially over the long holiday weekend including:

  • Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation
  • Avoid crowded places with many people nearby and
  • Avoid close-contact settings, such as close-range conversations

He said people can also reduce their risk of getting sick by:

  • Setting your own curfews
  • Avoiding activities that could lead to exposure and illness — or increase your risk of trauma
  • Getting tested a few days after you arrive in Hawaiʻi if you’ve traveled
“Your choices can help our community prevent the worst-case scenario in our hospital system. Please act responsibly this holiday weekend and moving forward – as we battle this highly transmissible and deadly virus. Do it – for the sake of your family, our community, and our state,” said Gov. Ige.

