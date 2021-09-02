American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi has deployed eight volunteers to help with the response to the California wildfires. Photos Courtesy: American Red Cross, CAL FIRE

Eight volunteers from the American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi have deployed to areas impacted by the California wildfires to help with the organization’s response.

The wildfires have already forced more than 58,000 people to evacuate their homes and abandon their businesses. The Red Cross is providing assistance to people who need help.

The Hawaiʻi volunteers come from Maui, O’ahu and the Big Island and join more than 330 Red Cross disaster workers that are on-site in California. One of Hawaiʻi’s volunteers is leading the Logistics Operations while others are providing training to new volunteers and staffing evacuation shelters.

How can you help?

You can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn about the most urgently needed positions. Your time and expertise are needed now more than ever during this active wildfire and hurricane season while we continue to deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also help people affected by disasters big and small, like floods, hurricanes and countless other crises, by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters. Visit www.redcross.org/donate to make a monetary donation.