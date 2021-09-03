A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui rescue a distressed kayaker off Maui, Sept. 2, 2021. Coast Guard stations train continually in order to respond to search and rescue cases that require a rapid response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo / by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham)

The Coast Guard on Maui rescued two kayakers in distress a half mile off Māʻalaea Harbor, Thursday.

A kayak had capsized at around 7:30 a.m. and a nearby passenger vessel reported the incident to authorities.

First responders say both kayakers were wearing life vests and were located by Coast Guard personnel.

“By having on their life jackets, these kayakers were able to safely wait for help to come,” said Ensign Jon Smith, the command duty officer for Sector Honolulu. “Taking the proper precautions while spending time out on the water can make a drastic difference in cases like these.”

Both were in stable condition and were transported along with their kayaks back to the harbor.