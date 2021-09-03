Maui News

Crews Rescue Two People After One Kayak Capsizes off Maui

September 3, 2021, 8:36 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui rescue a distressed kayaker off Maui, Sept. 2, 2021. Coast Guard stations train continually in order to respond to search and rescue cases that require a rapid response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo / by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham)

The Coast Guard on Maui rescued two kayakers in distress a half mile off Māʻalaea Harbor, Thursday.

A kayak had capsized at around 7:30 a.m. and a nearby passenger vessel reported the incident to authorities.

First responders say both kayakers were wearing life vests and were located by Coast Guard personnel.

“By having on their life jackets, these kayakers were able to safely wait for help to come,” said Ensign Jon Smith, the command duty officer for Sector Honolulu. “Taking the proper precautions while spending time out on the water can make a drastic difference in cases like these.”

Both were in stable condition and were transported along with their kayaks back to the harbor. 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Sept. 2, 2021 COVID-19 Update: *1,068 New Cases in Hawai‘i (Includes Backlog), 4 Deaths 2Amala Place Clean-Up to Begin This Month 3Hawai‘i Land Trust Receives Donation from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos 4Sept. 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: *455 New Cases in Hawai‘i (Partial Count), 13 Deaths 5Hawai‘i Labor Dept. Announces End of All Federal Pandemic UI & Assistance Programs 6Three Teens Arrested After Gunshots Heard From Overgrown Grass at Maui Lani