Rhode Island Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders
September 4, 2021, 9:26 PM HST
A Rhode Island man was arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.
Police say 42-year-old Daniel Kirkutis had arrived from Los Angeles and did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10 day quarantine.
He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident on Saturday, Sept. 4, and volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Vermont, according to police.
