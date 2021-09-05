Steven Kam received the check from Ann Teranishi, American Savings Bank, President & Chief Executive Officer. PC: courtesy.

A school teacher at Pearl City High School that lives in Waipahu was presented with a big check to reward him for being vaccinated and entering the state’s #HIGotVaccinated contest. Steven Kam received the check from Ann Teranishi, American Savings Bank, President & Chief Executive Officer.

“American Savings Bank is committed to doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant in our community and prevent further strain on our health care system,” said Ann Teranishi, ASB President & Chief Executive Officer. “We’re glad to support the #HIGotVaccinated campaign and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, so we can end this pandemic nightmare.”

The winner of the $5,000 was asked why he was vaccinated and what he plans to do with the money. Steven Kam said he plans to share the winnings with his wife and family, and felt it was important to be vaccinated to protect himself and his family along with the students and co-workers at the school.

More American Savings Bank winners of the $5,000 will be officially announced shortly. More prize winners of the other prizes listed that remain on the website will be announced soon as well.

In the Vax Da Max contest, the 1500th milestone winner was announced as Starr Flores of Honolulu. She has won a prize pack from Papa John’s Pizza valued at $125. Flores, who was recently vaccinated, said, “It was a good friend that helped give me a gentle push to overcome my fear of needles. Iʻm so glad he did because it was much less scarier to face the needle versus having to face COVID-19.”